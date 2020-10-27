Sioux City City Council changes animal ordinances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Council is changing two animal ordinances for the city’s animal rescue center.

The city council voting unanimously to reduce the number of days the Sioux City Adoption and Rescue Center is required to hold feral cats from seven days, to three days. According to center manager Cindy Rarrat, the wild cats brought into the center need veterinarian care and will be spayed or neutered, but their stay should not be longer than it has to be.

“They’re so afraid, they’re so scared. They’ve never been touched by humans and then they’re put in a cage where people come by, people see them. And we’re worried about the public as well. Those cats have to be at the shelter, people walk in and they have to interact with these cats. We don’t want people getting hurt, we don’t want the animals being frightened. We’re trying to do what’s best for the public and the animals.” said Rarrat.

The city council also approving a change to license requirement for rabbits and guinea pigs, now only people looking to own those animals for commercial purposes like breeding need a city license.

