Sioux City City Council approves takeover of Badgerow building ownership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A historic building in Downtown Sioux City will soon have a whole new life and a new owner.

Sioux City City Council members approved the city’s takeover of the Badgerow building master lease.

This is the final phase before Sioux City closes on their purchase of the 12-story building.

In October of last year, the council accepted the purchase agreement from a Cedar Rapids company.

The nearly 100-year-old building is currently under renovation but is set to be finished sometime this summer.