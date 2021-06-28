Sioux City City Council approves Siouxland Expo Center parking lot expansion project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new city-owned entertainment venue, which has been opened for less than a year, is about about get a more than a half-million dollar upgrade.

At Monday’s Sioux City City Council meeting, members approved construction of a proposed parking lot expansion at the Siouxland Expo Center.

The project calls for up to 234 additional parking stalls on the south side of the buidling.

The building, used for indoor sporting events and trade shows opened in September of last year and parking became an issue almost immediately.

“We’re trying to make it as customer friendly as we can possibly do. And those that hold events there, no matter what the event is we want to make sure that there’s plenty of parking. That it’s convenient and that it can be used, so we’re keeping that in mind, we want it to be customer friendly for sure.” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

After a public hearing and bids are received, the project is planned to be complete before winter.

Also from Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to support a request from two local residential developers for financial assistance.

Bertrand Construction, LLC. and RoyDave, LLC. plan to submit Iowa Economic Development Authority applications for Workforce Housing Tax Credits. Bertrand looks to build 14 single-family homes with RoyDave hoping to build 18 townhomes.