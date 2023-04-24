SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What looks to be an unavoidable hike in the future sewer rates is a step closer to happening as Sioux City Council Members have approved a second reading on the issue. However, there were some changes.

After twice delaying a 2nd reading and vote on the planned rate hike for Sioux City Residential and Industrial Sewer rates council members Monday moved the matter to a third and final reading.

But before doing so business and community leaders have been discussing the impact of a rate hike with council members for weeks.

Despite the latest adjustment, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris Mcgowan said industrial customers have concerns.

“We need to tap the brakes and that we need to bring everyone together to sit down and communicate to make sure that we get the very best value proposition,” Chris Mcgowan said.

A third and final reading could come as early as next week.

“We just need to have a game plan that people can buy into. I don’t disagree with what the business community saying, I’m not sure we can wait as long as they want us to wait to do the third reading.” Mayor Bob Scott said.

Traffic Cameras were also approved after a request from South Sioux City.

Council also approved the installation of two license plate reading cameras on U.S. Highway 77/Business U.S. 20, near the I-29 ramps. The vote follows a request from South Sioux City.

“We’ve had contact with two stolen motor vehicles and a set of stolen plates and plus our investigators are putting in to try and find vehicles, and warrants come through. So it’s just an amazing tool for us,” said Chief Ed Mahon of the South City Police Department.