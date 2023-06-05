SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Council members remain split on an ordinance that would expand the residential mileage requirement for city employees.

Sioux City Code currently allows workers to reside as far as 10 miles outside the city limits. With the number of applications for police and fire positions dwindling, city staff proposed expanding the residency requirement to 30 miles.

The ordinance change passed its second reading Monday but by just a 3-2 vote.

“You know I’ve always kind of been a believer that if you work in a community I want you to live in that community. I don’t know if we went 30 miles, you know would we get another 40 people on the police list? I don’t think we will, I think you somewhat detach yourself from your own working community when that happens,” Mayor Bob Scott said.

That ordinance change will become official next week if it gets a third approval by the council.

Council also approved plans, a contract, and estimated costs for a locker room expansion project at the IBP Ice Center.

The project carries a $1.7 million price tag and could end up adding three locker rooms, a weight room, coaches’ offices, restrooms and showers to the facility.

“When we built that, we underbuilt it to begin with because we were so excited to get that building, which was the right thing to do at the time. But we always knew it would have to be added on to, and at that time you didn’t have women’s hockey. It’s just unacceptable to not have the ladies have a locker room down there. We need another locker room or two,” Scott said.

Funding for the project comes from several sources including the American Rescue Plan Act and private donations. Bids are expected June 13 with the project expected to be complete a year later.