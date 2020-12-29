Sioux City City Council approves second reading of firework ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council approved a second reading to the city’s firework ordinance.

The current ordinance outlines penalties for shooting off fireworks outside the permitted times as simple misdemeanors for direct violators.

The new amendment would add a municipal infraction to property owners who allow violations to happen on their property.

“We are trying to make things better, not make things worse and we’ve had issues with fireworks for many years. I mean, even long before it was legalized, or the sale of fireworks legalized and so we’re trying to make things better. I think this is a step in right direction to finding a solution,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

If the ordinance pass its third hearing, those who violate it could be fined $250 for the first offense.