Sioux City City Council approves Riverside Boulevard project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After much debate, Sioux City’s Riverside Boulevard will soon become a three-lane road.

After agreeing to delay a vote on the Iowa DOT proposal earlier this month, City Council members, on Monday, voted 3-2 in favor of the change despite numerous complaints from people living in the neighborhood.

Improved safety along the busy stretch ultimately paved the way for the change.

“What’s showing is a growth every year in the number of accidents on Riverside Boulevard,” said Iowa DOT planner Dakin Schultz.

“I want to rely on statistics. I need to know are there actual accidents. The fact of the matter is it is way over the average fo the state of Iowa and the national average,” said Council Member Alex Waters.

According to Iowa DOT traffic reports, 114 accidents were reported on Riverside Boulevard over the last five years and increase of 31 over the next most recent five year period.

In addition to the lane change, a new bike lane is also being planned.

“As it is now, if cyclists don’t feel comfortable there are some that will ride on the sidewalks and those sidewalks are very uneven and will create accidents from time to time for cyclists,” said Kati Bak, Siouxland Cyclists.

