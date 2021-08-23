Sioux City City Council approves rezoning for new residential development

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new residential development got its first approval from Sioux City City Council.

Council members unanimously approved rezoning for a residential subdivision planned for Sioux City’s north side. The plan show 16 twin-home units on eight lots.

The council also heard a presentation on the new manual for the Statewide Urban Design and Specifications (SUDAS).

“You know, you saw the book, do you think I’m going to read that book? Do you think I’m going to read the supplements? I’m sorry, I’m not going to. But highlight what those changes are because what they propose especially in the paving is a dramatic change from what SUDAS expects. And if you’re going to have dramatic changes, then you should tell the council, this is going to dramatically effect the pricing of developments in this community.” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University maintains Iowa’s SUDAS manuals.

