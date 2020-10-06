Sioux City City Council approves Little League funding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The pandemic affected sports of all kinds, including Little League.

The Sioux City City Council voted four to one to allocate $15,000 from federal CARES Act funding to the five Little Leagues in the area that saw a loss in revenue during the 2020 season.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said it’s important to support children’s activities.

“You know it was good to have kids have some activities around here, and they lost a lot of money because their biggest revenue or one of their biggest revenues obviously is from concessions sales that they couldn’t do because of COVID. So I think it’s the right thing to do to try and help them stay in business.” said Scott.

The council also moved ahead with the Riverside Pool renovation project by selecting a contractor for the $200,000 project.

