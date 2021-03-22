Sioux City City Council approves land purchase to build new law enforcement center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Out of Woodbury County Monday night, the new law enforcement center will officially have a new home after the city council approved the land purchase to build it on.

There were four yeses and one abstaining, accepted the proposal for the law enforcement center to purchase land located at 3701 28th Street, after months of deferrals.

“Well, we ran into water issues. We ran into a lack of water pressure out in that area so we had to step back for a while and that’s why we were deferring it, we had to step back till we actually figure out the solution. But that was the main cause of it,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Scott said bids were put off because of high costs. He hopes COVID-19 relief money from the state will help get the project off the ground.

The city also approving a letter of understanding between the two parties for a proposed jail site improvements project in which the paving of 28th Street is in the works.