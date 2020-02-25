Sioux City City Council approves LAMB Theatre’s request for future home designated as local landmark

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City theatre group is hoping for a historical designation to help them renovate a downtown building.

In a unanimous vote, the Sioux City City Council approved LAMB Theatre’s request to have 625 Douglas Street designated as a local landmark on Monday.

The declaration by the City Council will allow the group to apply for tax credits that may bring an additional $3.3 million to help renovate the former KCAU 9 building.

The 111-year-old structure presents a daunting task for LAMB Theatre.

“We, as a not-for-profit theatre, we’ve done fundraising before but this is a whole new animal. It’s big. We’re raising $17 million. That’s a chunk of money. You have to get people behind you,” said Russell Wooley, LAMB Theatre.

Council members also voted to approve the second and third readings of the proposal during Monday’s meeting, meaning the designation is final.

The Historic Preservation Commission also approved the designation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories