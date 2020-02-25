Sioux City City Council approves LAMB Theatre’s request for future home designated as local landmark

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City theatre group is hoping for a historical designation to help them renovate a downtown building.

In a unanimous vote, the Sioux City City Council approved LAMB Theatre’s request to have 625 Douglas Street designated as a local landmark on Monday.

The declaration by the City Council will allow the group to apply for tax credits that may bring an additional $3.3 million to help renovate the former KCAU 9 building.

The 111-year-old structure presents a daunting task for LAMB Theatre.

“We, as a not-for-profit theatre, we’ve done fundraising before but this is a whole new animal. It’s big. We’re raising $17 million. That’s a chunk of money. You have to get people behind you,” said Russell Wooley, LAMB Theatre.

Council members also voted to approve the second and third readings of the proposal during Monday’s meeting, meaning the designation is final.

The Historic Preservation Commission also approved the designation.