Sioux City City Council approves development agreement for new art gallery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City may soon have a new art gallery in the downtown area.

The Sioux City City Council approving a development agreement for the former Karlton’s building. The “Art Sux Gallery” would also feature a coffee shop and space for a retail business to lease.

Under the proposed agreement, Luck LLC will invest $150,000 to renovate the property.

The city will then provide a 75% property tax rebate for a period of seven years. The total cost to the city would be around $26,000.