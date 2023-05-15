SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday, city council members unanimously approved development and assessment agreements with Floyd River Flats LLC.

Last year Sioux Falls Developer Jeremy Roemen purchased the former Ramada Hotel property at 130 Nebraska Street.

When work is complete the former hotel will be home to 47 residential units and commercial space on the first floor. According to the agreement, Roemen will invest $5 million in the project. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said finding expanded housing options is a target area for the council.

“You know we have a shortage of housing and we have a shortage on fair market housing. Average prices not the highs, not the low and I think they’re going to accomplish that and we need to find more housing for more people,” Moore said.

Monday’s agreement sets a minimum assessed value for the finished project at $4.8 million.

Ice Rink Improvements also OK’d

A public improvement project on the table for years also received unanimous support from the council on Monday. A locker room addition project at the ice center will advertise for bids this month with hopes of finishing the project by June 2024.

The $1.7 million project includes the addition of three locker rooms with showers, A weight room, coaches’ offices, and restrooms.

“I think that’s really going to help that facility. The skaters, the parents, anyone involved with that facility. The new locker room with help immensely,” Moore said.

City staff said the new facilities will be built to the east of the current ice center buildingaAnd support growth in boys and girls hockey as well as additional youth tournaments.