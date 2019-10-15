Sioux City City Council approves convention center renovations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday, the City Council giving initial approval to a more than $200,000 change order concerning renovations at the city’s convention center.

The increase would cover updates to the public bathrooms in the center with the additional work.

The City Council voting 3-2 in favor of the change with Mayor Bob Scott and Councilman Alex Watters opposing that request.

The original budget of $2.9 million for renovations has increased by almost a million dollars since the project started.

Latest Stories