SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Planning for a pedestrian bridge over a busy Sioux City street remained on track after Sioux City City Council members approved contract changes with a local engineering firm.

The city will now spend approximately $32,000 with DGR Engineering for additional analyisis of the Gordon Drive and Floyd Boulevard Pedestrian Crossing Project.

Traffic studies will be conducted on the Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard Bridge to find the safest way to get pedestrians from one side to another.

“It’s a very, very busy intersection and it’s difficult for people to get across pedestrian-type traffic, so it’s just looking at enginnering how we can actually have people cross those intersections safely,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bob Scott.

Mayor Scott added he is unsure when traffic studies will be set to be complete.