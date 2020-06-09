Sioux City City Council approves 3rd reading of sewer ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City City Council has approved the third reading of a sewer ordinance.

The measure is a revised version of the city’s wastewater and sewage ordinance, so that it’s now better up to state and federal regulations.

The ordinance also establishes yearly sewer rate increases beginning on July 1, 2020.

Sioux City residents will see a 4.5% increase each year through 2022, while other cities, like Sergeant Bluff and North Sioux City, would have their rates increase by 10%.

The rate increase is guided by a contracted Cost-Of-Service study conducted last year.

