SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Monday, the Sioux City City Council voted to approve the 1st consideration of a concept plan for the Lieber Heights Development.

Councilmembers voted 4 to 1 for the concept plan at properties located at 23-19 and 26-05 and a half 41st street.

According to city documents, a concept plan is an optional step that would be applied prior to any platting or re-zoning of the property.

Lieber Land Holdings, LLC. is proposing a 133-unit subdivision that will include single-family and townhomes on the 49-acre land.

The City Council is expected to vote on the 2nd consideration of the concept plan next week. Mayor Bob Scott voiced his concerns for the development.

“Well, I mean, I got an idea. It looks like an awful lot of grading to me, I’m deeply concerned about,” said Scott, “The fill on that east side, they’re going to be putting a lot of dirt there, but I don’t understand dirt moving, and that kind of stuff, so I’m not an expert in that. We need some housing on the north side.”

Also on the agenda, Lieber Construction LLC and the Bertrands both spoke out about their respective appeals on the grading work at 5515 and 5600 28th Street to the City Council.

The hearing on those appeals is still open and council members are asking for evidence from both parties, such as geological studies and legal opinions.

Meanwhile, council members approved a purchase agreement with self-storage on 3rd, LLC for $1 million dollars on a vote of 4 to 1. It’s to buy properties at 308 Iowa Street and 1200 4th Street to create an innovation center.