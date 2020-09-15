Sioux City City Council approve of new Law Enforcement Center location

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center officially has its new location.

The Sioux City City Council approved the new site for the Law Enforcement Center on 28th Street Monday night. Construction is supposed to begin next spring.

Mayor Bob Scott said the location provides space to expand the building in the future, as well as other benefits.

“I think there’s no question we need a new one. The voters voted for that. I think it’s a good location because you can get on and off that interstate real fast from there, and you can get around town there pretty quick with the bypass. So it’s probably as good a location as we’re going to have.” Scott said.

The next phase is a public hearing in the near future. The hearing will go over the lease agreement with the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center authority for the new center.