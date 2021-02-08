Sioux City City Council approves amendment to snow emergency ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — How snow emergencies are declared in Sioux City may soon be changing.

The city council voted 4-1 to approve an amendment to the city’s snow emergency ordinance Monday night.

The ordinance would automatically declare a snow emergency, but only when there is more than two inches of snow in a 24-hour time span.

Currently, the city is required to declare a snow emergency.

“I think the messaging needs to be frequent, especially when there’s starting to be snowfall, because when there’s a snow emergency as you heard today, there are a lot of rules that apply to all the streets of Sioux City,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

The ordinance will be taken up before council again next week. It must pass three hearings in order for it to be put into effect.