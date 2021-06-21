Sioux City City Council allows new housing development to move forward

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council voted to allow an eastside housing development to move forward.

Last week, developers of the Elk Creek Residential Project told council members the project would not be possible under a new ordinance that changes paving requirement. Developers would have been responsible for the entire price hike.

On Monday night, the council agreed to a resolution where the city will pay part of the new costs.

“Hopefully, the agreement will come and we can get everything done and lots will start to sell out there. They’ve already got a sign, so you can actually sign up for a lot which is kind of exciting,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The Elk Creek Development includes 82 lots and is located off Old Lakeport Road at Singing Hills Boulevard.

The city council also approved a $400,000 grant application that will help fund phase two of the Chris Larsen Park Project.