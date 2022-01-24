SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a number of topics.

On Monday, the council will vote to enter into a development agreement with the new owners of the former Riviera Theater to turn it into a multipurpose social area with a theater, arcade, and event area.

The council will also look at a possible one-year contract for first-class security for the skywalks. The contract would be for almost $223,000.

The council is going to look to partner with a firm out of Florida to sell natural gas generated from the city’s water treatment plant.