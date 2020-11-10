Sioux City City Council accepts SkyWest proposal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is a step closer to locking up long-term air service to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The Sioux City City Council voted five to zero to accept a bid for a 3-year-deal with SkyWest Airlines. The agreement includes daily, non-stop service out of Sioux Gateway Airport. The council and airport board now await the approval of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The route became available after American Airlines announced earlier this year it planned to drop service from Sioux City.

SkyWest already operates a daily, non-stop flight to Denver as well.

“So, our plan would be to fire off this letter and there’ll be other community support letters as well, and then we’ll wait for the DOT to make their decision and soon after that, whoever they decide would start serving the market in lieu of American,” said airport board member Dave Berstein.

Final word won’t come until after a 30-day period for public comment. Both the council and airport board selected SkyWest over competing bids from American Airlines and Boutique Air.

