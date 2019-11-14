Sioux City Citizen Convenience Center moving to winter hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Beginning Friday, the hours at the Sioux City Citizen Convenience Center will be shifting to its winter hours.

From Friday, Nov. 15, and going through April 15, 2020, the Citizen Convenience Center will halve the following hours.

Monday–Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Located at 5800 28th Street, the Citizen Convenience Center accepts items not accepted curbside or too large for residential garbage containers.

The city would like to also remind residents that household hazardous materials can be taken there for recycling and proper disposal. They are accepted free of charge but must have an appointment made on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

There is also a Swap Shop, allowing residents to pick up or drop off reusable household hazardous materials for free.

Below is a full list of items accepted at the Citizen’s Convenience Center:

Leaves & grass clippings – Free drop-off for residents. Do not bag. There is a charge on disposal for businesses.

Tree limbs/brush – $15 for a truckload, $30 per ton

Tires – no rim-$4, rim on-$6

Bulky items – Furniture, lawn furniture, mattresses; $45/ton ($21 minimum)

Construction debris – Carpet, lumber, insulation, shingles, tile cabinetry, etc.; $45/ton ($21 minimum)

Electronics (TVs, stereos, computer monitors/towers, laptops, tablets, etc.) – Fee Varies, call 255-8345

Fluorescent Bulbs – Compact fluorescent bulbs and 4ft. tubes $0.50, 8 ft. tubes $1.00

Metal – Scrap metal, bicycles, lawnmowers, etc.; fee varies

Appliances – Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwaves, stoves, washer/dryers; $10

Glass Drop Off – All separated food and beverage glass with labels accepted. No mirrors, light bulbs or TVs.

Chemicals – Paint, oil, auto products, lawn chemicals, etc.; free for residents by appointment only. See the Household Hazardous Materials page for more information.

To set up a dropoff appointment or for more information, call 712-255-8345.