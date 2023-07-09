SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– With RAGBRAI around the corner, the Grace United Methodist Church held an event on Saturday to teach kids how to properly operate a bike.

The event dubbed the ‘Bike Rodeo’ had children learning how to use a bike while riding through an obstacle course. However, before they were allowed to run through the course, the Sioux City Police Department and bikers from the Iowa Bike Association ran a series of checks on their rides and gave the kids helmets.

Tamera Albert, with Grace United Methodist Church, told KCAU 9 that there’s more to riding a bike than knowing how to stop and go.

“We want to be able to keep not only members of our church, but members of our community safe. And the kids can learn some hand signals, and they can learn the proper way to come to full stops near traffic, know where to ride, and how to handle their bikes correctly,” said Albert

The Sioux City Police Department gave each child a ticket for a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen as a part of their ‘You’ve Been Ticketed’ program.