SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Halloween is fast approaching, and many are already getting in the spooky spirit.

The St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sioux City was host to a trunk-or-treat event Sunday for the community. Kids in their costumes went from car to car collecting that sweet loot.

Event Coordinator Rebekah Elder told KCAU 9 why she believes trunk-or-treat events are a great alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

“With my own kids, like I said, it’s a safe way for kids to gather and they’re not crossing streets, it doesn’t get too dark, especially these families with younger kids,” Elder said.

