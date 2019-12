SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Morningside Assembly of God church has a free Christmas event planned for next week.

Set at the Eppley Auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 24, the church will be playing music for everyone with traditional favorites as well as “unique music messages.”

If you have more questions, call Morningside Assembly at 712-276-4096.

Pastors Johnny Helton and Ben Miller were in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk more about the event.