Sioux City church holds dedication for prayer labyrinth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As part of a ritual and tradition which dates back to the middle ages, a Sioux City church held a special dedication for a new addition to their building.

The St. Thomas Episcopal Church dedicated a prayer labyrinth Sunday morning. Churchgoers say this painted path at the back of Saint Thomas aims to help people along their journey in life.

“We would like people of all spiritual persuasions or none to feel free to come here without fear that they’re going to be proselytized, or trying to get roped into our congregation or something, I mean, if they want to do that, that’s fine, but we just really want it to be a neutral space where people can come and bring their own meaning to it,” said Sue Errickson, the labyrinth facilitator.

The construction of that labyrinth began during the pandemic.