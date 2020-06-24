Sioux City Chuck E. Cheese to close permanently

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Chuck E. Cheese on Sergeant Road in Sioux City is set to close their doors permanently.

According to their Facebook page, the store had planned to reopen while following safety guidelines but said the closure was a last-minute decision.

Also in the post, they thanked customers for their support and memories made over the years.

They said that anyone who has guest passes for the Sioux City location can use them at the Sioux Falls, Omaha, and Des Moines stores.

The Chuck E. Cheese website shows the store hours as closed everyday of the week.

