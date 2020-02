SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City Chinese restaurant will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a fire at China Star Buffet on Gordon Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and no one was hurt.

The building’s H-VAC system was damaged and the health department has temporarily closed the buffet until it can be inspected.