SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Donating used items to charity stores can be a good way to pay it forward, but not everything belongs back on the racks.

Charities like the Gospel Mission fuel their operation with donations to their thrift stores. These donations help them house and feed the poor.

There is an issue though, when well-meaning people donate unsellable items like stained clothes, broken furniture, or date electronics, it actually takes money away from these organizations when they have to pay to dispose of these items.

“Like furniture that’s ripped, torn, broken, but yeah, it gets expensive for us. It takes money away from people in need,” said Paul Mahaffie

Paul goes on to say that a good rule of thumb for donating is that if it’s good enough to give to family it’s probably okay to donate.