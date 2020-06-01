Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP releases statement on the George Floyd protests

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has released its official position on George Floyd’s murder and the protests that are happening across the United States.

They said its hope to continue to be in talks with the area organizations and city leadership to ensure that everything can be done to fight for justice.

The Sioux City Chapter of NAACP mentions that it hopes to institute change at the ballot box so that people can have a true voice from the local level to the federal level.

Officials are asking those that feel the need to protest to keep it peaceful.

Between 1920 and 1938 the NAACP flew a flag outside its offices that read “A Man

Was Lynched Yesterday” to mark the lynching of Black people in the United States.

It is a shame on our nation that almost a century later, Black people continue to be

brutalized and killed by racists.

The murder of George Floyd by police is an unspeakable tragedy. Sadly, police

brutality against the Black community has been an ever present occurrence, dating

back to its roots as a method used to preserve the system of slavery. The arrest of the

Officer Derek Chauvin is not enough, their needs to be accountability for all

responsible for Mr. Floyd’s death.

The uprisings taking place in Minneapolis and other locations across this country are a result of the anger, fear, sadness, and distrust that have manifested for years

throughout our community. Enough is enough, We Are Done Dying.

These are NOT isolated incidents. They are directly related to the systemic racism

that plagues our country at an even more alarming rate than the Coronavirus. Our

communities have been in a state of emergency dating back to the Reconstruction

Era, to churches being burned, families being terrorized by Alt-Right groups, to

individuals exclaiming, “I can’t breathe!”

Our communities are angry and saddened and we want the world to know we are

channeling those feelings to work toward a better future for us and generations to

come. We are excited about the partnerships we have built with our local police

department and we will continue to work with Chief Rex Mueller and County

Attorney Patrick Jennings to ensure that there are policies in place to hold all

individuals accountable. From Ike Rayford, President of the Sioux City NAACP Branch

The Sioux City Chapter said its position, along with its national office, is to unify, uplift families, and pursue justice.

The NAACP was founded in 1909 and is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization.

