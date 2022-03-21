SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City is changing its disorderly conduct ordinance to be more in line with the state.

The changes would require law enforcement to have intent included in their reports and there would be harsher penalties for aggressors in riots.

The Sioux City Police Department explained a bit about what the change would mean to them.

“We always encourage people to exercise their first amendment rights and we respect peaceful protests and do what we can to support it. Occasionally we have a few agitators like we say the one night outside the department and the only thing that really changes is that the penalties will be more severe for people that would have been charged in incidents like that,” Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.

The language in the ordinance was revised to specify intent elements that were previously vague.