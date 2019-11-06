Sioux City Chamber Music to put on Sonic String Quartet concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For 44 years, the Sioux City Chamber Music Association has been providing great music to the community and that tradition continues this weekend.

A special event at the First Presbyterian Church will host the Sonic String Quartet. One of the members is a Sioux City native, Seth May-Patterson. He is a graduate of Sioux City East High.

The group will perform different types of music, including modern and classical. The quartet will take the stage at the First Presbyterian Church, at 6th and Nebraska, starting at 3 p.m. on November 10. Tickets are $15. Kids get in free.

Margo Chesebro with the Sioux City Chamber Music Association stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.