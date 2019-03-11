Sioux City Chamber Music to put on free St. Patrick's Day concert

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - It's almost time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and what better way to do that then listen to Celtic and Folk music. The Sioux City Chamber Music Association is putting on a concert that will feature a Celtic group that's fun for the whole family.

Maggie in the Meantime will be performing at the concert on Sunday, March 17. That will take place at the First Presbyterian Chruch, Sioux City from 3 to 5 p.m. This concert is free to attend.

The group is composed of Magdalena Modzelewska, violin, Jeff Paul, oboe, Blaine Fickbohm, percussion, and Darrel Fickbohm, guitar.

Margo Chesebro, with the Sioux City Chamber Music Association, stopped by our studio to tell us all the details.

