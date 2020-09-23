Sioux City census councilman urges people to fill out 2020 Census

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2020 Census will be wrapping up its headcount of Americans at the end of the month.

Government attorneys say more than 95% of U.S. households have been counted but every person not counted means less effective programs and less funding for public projects like roads and other infrastructure.

Alex Waters of the Sioux City Census Committee is all about getting everyone counted this census.

“Thing that worries me most about our community being underrepresented, I think we have a beautifully diverse community with people from a lot of different backgrounds, a lot of different countries and areas, come to our community and thrive, we need to make sure they feel comfortable taking the time to fill out that census because at the end of the day, we all receive that benefit, ” said Waters.

It’s estimated that every person that doesn’t fill out the census means a $4,400 per year loss for a community.

