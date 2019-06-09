Sioux City celebrates pride month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Showing off its colors, Siouxland Pride Alliance held its annual Picnic and Festival in the shelter at Chris Larson Park on Saturday.

Over 500 LGBTQ and their allies came together around food and song to celebrate being yourself and loving one another, but more over, celebrating being a part of the community.

“I hope that people realize that LGBT are fully a part of our commitment, we are your brothers, your sisters, your sons and daughters, we are fully integrated into this community, we love you and we hope that you love us too,” says Co-founder of Siouxland Pride Alliance, Karen Mackey.