SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City is celebrating a new sister city.

Mayor Bob Scott welcomed the leaders of Gjilan during a ceremony Wednesday.

Gjilan is located in Kosovo, a southeastern European county that shares borders with Siberia and Albania.

The goal of the sister city relationship is to promote the exchange of culture, education, and arts.

Ghilan is Sioux City’s third sister city alongside Yamanashi City, Japan, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.