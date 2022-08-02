SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nationwide and here in Siouxland, the community got to meet the men and women who serve them.

At nine locations across Sioux City, law enforcement agencies and first responders came together for “National Night Out.”

The event was hosted by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network.

The night included games, bounce houses, lots of food, and demonstrations by first responders on how their gear works. All of it was an effort to bring residents’ involvement in crime prevention.

“It’s so much fun, it was a blast and I’m really, really, really, really am enjoying it,” said Quinnlyn Yule.

“It’s so important to bring our community together with the law enforcement, the EMTs, and the fire trucks so that people know that these are helping hands, they’re not a person to be feared,” said Barb Ulferts of the Sioux City Neighborhood Network.

Even on a night when temperatures were in the high 90s, there was a strong turnout. To help beat the heat there were water activities such as a dunk tank and water balloon fights.