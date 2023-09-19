SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When was the last time you checked out a book at your local library? Now might be the time.

Each September, the American Library Association puts on National Library Card Sign-Up Month to encourage folks to take advantage of the free resources at public libraries.

It’s more than just books, with videos, audiobooks, and many other services a person can access. KCAU 9 spoke with our Sioux City Public Library about what the campaign hopes to achieve.

“A library is only as vibrant as the community that uses it and so we encourage people to come and explore, even if you don’t have to borrow books from the library we encourage to use our resources,” Jen Delperdang with the Sioux City Public Library said.

Even if you don’t decide to sign up for a library card, many programs run by the library are still free to the public.