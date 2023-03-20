SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 is celebrating a major milestone: 70 years on air.

City leaders took time at Monday’s city council meeting to recognized KCAU 9 for seven decades of community service.

Mayor Bob Scott signed a proclamation celebrating 70 years of service to the Siouxland community.

“I think we’re blessed in this town with media and Channel 9 is certainly one of those organizations that continues to try to give human interest stories and those sort of things that are valuable for a community. I think it’s good to tell good stories once in a while and you guys do a good job of that and we’re appreciative of it,” said Mayor Scott.

KCAU 9 will be airing a 30-minute special celebrating its anniversary. It will air several times, starting on March 29 and will also be available on our website.