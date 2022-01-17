SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders may find themselves curious about the history of Sioux City as it celebrates its 165th birthday on Monday.

Director of the Sioux City Public Museum Steve Hansen said the Iowa legislature legalized the corporation of the City of Sioux City in 1857, but the city was bustling before then. He said that there was a county election in 1856.

Hanson explained there were fur trappers and Native Americans on the land centuries before European settlers had immigrated to what Siouxlanders would eventually call home.

Lewis and Clark coming up the river was a significant historical event for Siouxland, according to Hansen.

“In 1857, later, there was a financial depression which had put a damper on, really, a growing town,” said Hansen, “But like any other depression, the city overcame that and moved up.”

Hansen said a part of what makes Sioux City significant is that Sergeant Charles Floyd, an American Explorer, was the only member of the crew to pass away during the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Hansen said he died in Sioux City which is why there is the Floyd Monument in Morningside. He said that the Floyd Monument was the first national historic landmark.

“In 165 years, much like the nation, has seen its ups and downs,” said Hansen, “And, you know, I would like to think that we’re moving forward, and there’s a lot of good things happening in Sioux City. We have a strong history, and if people want to learn more about Sioux City’s History, please come down and see the Sioux City Public Museum.”