Sioux City celebrates Human Rights Day with War Eagle Human Rights Award ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People around the world are celebrating Human Rights Day, including those in Sioux City.

Folks at the Sioux City Public Museum honoring the recipients of the 2019 War Eagle Human Rights Award.

This year’s awards going to the Mary J. Treglia House and Andrew Pearson, a juvenile court officer that works at East Middle School.

Officials saying that both honorees have positively impacted Siouxlanders.

“Individuals and organizations that really are doing that work. Yes, we should all live the golden rule, but we don’t do that every day. And so I think it’s important to hold up people and organizations that do that important work,” said Karen Mackey Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission holds the War Eagle Award ceremony every year to celebrate Human Rights Day.