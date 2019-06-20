Sioux City celebrates 10th anniversary of Dale Street Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dale Street Park in Sioux City marked its 10th anniversary Wednesday night with a pop-up park.

The night included a grill-out, games and prizes from Sioux City Parks and Recreation. The Sioux City Police and Fire departments were also there to help with the celebration.

“This park in 10 years has taken off and you can see the support it gets in the community just by the people that are here right now. It’s no small task to get a couple hundred people out here, so you can see just by the people behind me it’s a great park. It’s so successful in this community and it’s been a great addition for Sioux City,” Sioux City’s Recreation Coordinator John Byrnes said.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is also hosting a free swim night this Friday at Riverside pool.