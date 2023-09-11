SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bishop Walker Nickless and the Sioux City Cathedral Parish are hosting a Blue Mass.

“The Blue Mass is a solemn tradition that stands as a testament to our unwavering support for those who commit themselves to safeguarding our communities. This Mass, to be presided over by the Most Rev. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, serves as an opportunity to honor the unwavering dedication, valor and sacrifice of first responders,” said Father David Esquiliano, pastor of the Cathedral Parish and chaplain for the Sioux City Police Department.

The event themed the Feast of the Archangels – Sts. Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael will be on Sep 29 at 5 p.m.

Area first responders and those working in the emergency response fields and their families are encouraged to attend the mass whether they are Catholics or not.

First responders and their families planning to attend can RVSP, here.

The Cathedral Parish also plans to host a White Mass for healthcare workers on Oct. 5 and a red Mass for workers in the legal profession on Nov. 6