SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Snow clean up from the last winter storm is mostly complete and vehicles left buried in snow at curbside will be towed.

Sioux City police said more than 30 cars and trucks were towed Wednesday. When a Snow Emergency is declared in Sioux City, people are required to park their vehicles on the odd or even side of the street depending on the date. After a warning, those found in violation buried in snow can be towed at the owner’s expense.

“So right now, if there’s an orange sticker on your car, they just didn’t get to you today. I would move it as soon as possible. If the orange sticker says 24 hours, then they’ll give you the 24 hours but right now officers are going to tow vehicles that are snow bound,” said Sioux City Police Department Sergeant Tom Gill.

Sgt. Gill said more than 100 vehicles were tagged on Monday. Towed vehicles go to Meyers Towing where the owners will have to pay a tow fee to reclaim their vehicle.