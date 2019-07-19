Sioux City Career Academy team takes 4th at national cybersecurity competition

The field of cybersecurity is a man’s world. “Ninty percent dominated by the boys. So I’m hoping maybe they see these girls were really successful maybe I can do it too,” said Sioux City Career Academy instructor Mary Hunt.

Samantha Gabriel and Adrianna Eberly make up half of Mrs. Hunt’s team that brought back a 4th place finish at the Girls Go, CyberStart National event. The local team was one of 120 that qualified for the national championship.



“To see that there are so many girls really interested in that it actually got me a lot more involved in it, because I said this is actually possible,” said Samantha Gabriel.

Preparations for the championship event started back in January. All leading up to one week in June when the teams problem solving skills were put to the test, online for 3 days against 120 teams from across the nation.

It’s kind of a mixed bag because when you were working on it time seemed to go super slow and then it hits you we should probably get out of here. Where did all the time go,” added Adrianna Eberly.

Gabriel added, “I was here more than I was at home during the competition, we were all together working together to figure this out.”

Gabriel plans to continue her passion for cybersecurity next year in college.



Literally, everywhere you go you can find a job in this field. From ice cream making plants to government agencies.

That’s Something Mrs. Hunt hopes little girls all over Siouxland are beginning to recognize.



It’s phenomenal. Almost every business needs somebody to take care of their data.” added Hunt.