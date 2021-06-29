Sioux City Career Academy teacher inducted into HOSA Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Career Academy teacher has been inducted into a hall of fame for her efforts in health and biomedical science education and the health industry.

According to a release, Mary Dermit has been inducted into the Health Occupants Students of America (HOSA) – Future Health Professionals Hall of Fame. The announcement was made during the HOSA International Leadership Conference in June.

Dermit taught for 25 years with the Sioux City Community School District, most recently in courses with the Sioux City Career Academy’s health science pathway including Health Careers and Teams, Medical Terminology, Issues in Health and Society, and Principals of Biomedical Science. The school district said she has helped advance health science education, growing the number of local HOSA students from four to nearly 400.

Dermit has served as a local chapter advisor and HOSA board member. She was named Advisor of the Year for Iowa HOSA in 2010 and 2019.