SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at the Sioux City Career Academy got some tips on how to land their first job.

Human Resources workers from Great West Casualty were at the Career Academy today helping students better understand what it takes to land a job.

Everything from the paperwork involved to the art of an interview. Soft skills that many may think are commonplace, but for students, they said it helps look into the future.

“A lot of students are not sure what it looks like before they get a job in that kind of profession like they have high school jobs, but it’s a lot different than professional settings and places like that where they will actually need to use that experience and they might not be taught how to do that beforehand,” said Makenna Schlumbaum, a West High senior.

This program at the Career Academy is in its third year and has over 70 students enrolled.