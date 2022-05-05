SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We’re about three weeks away from classes wrapping up in the Sioux City Community School District.

Thursday night, Career Academy students who demonstrated leadership, innovation and creativity received special recognition.

The academy offers over 30 career-focused pathways to help high school students explore potential careers after graduation.

Students working in the fields of engineering, agriculture, music and art were just a few of those recognized.

The academy’s principal said it also let students show off their projects.

“We do a lot of hands-on project-based work, and we don’t always get the opportunity to show it off. So to be able to bring the community into our space and share the things that we do every day, shows the kids that we value what they do,”

Towler said the Career Academy saw tremendous success during the 2021 – 2022 school year, including an increase in student enrollment, growth of pathway programs, and a significant increase in the number of business partnerships and internships.