Sioux City Career Academy brings a special guest to celebrate National FFA Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students at the Sioux City Career Academy celebrated the start of National FFA Week with the appearance of a special visitor.

“Lomar” the horse provided something extra as a part of Monday’s presentation.

The students are a part of the new agriculture pathway offered at the Career Academy and the newly founded Sioux City FFA chapter.

“In the Career Academy, all you do is read books, you look at PowerPoints but here it’s actually hands-on. It’s something you don’t do very often, schools don’t do this very often. So I think it’s something fun,” said Valerie Rosales, FFA Member.

The Sioux City Career Academy offers more than 30 different pathways, which provide students a way to earn college credits while getting technical and hands-on training.

